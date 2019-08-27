BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.