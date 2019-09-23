BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

As Asset Management businesses, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.