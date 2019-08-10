BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

As Asset Management companies, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.10 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.