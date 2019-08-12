BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparison side by side

Since BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.58 14.19

Demonstrates BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.