BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Contrasting side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.51 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average target price of $47.67, with potential upside of 10.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.