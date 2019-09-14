BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.58
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
