BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.