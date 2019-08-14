BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.