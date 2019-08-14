BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

Both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.