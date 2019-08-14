BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparing side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 51.35% respectively. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.