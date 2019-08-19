BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.52 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 3.86% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.