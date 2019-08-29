BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Comparing side by side

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.96 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.