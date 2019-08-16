Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Upped Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $456,981; Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Penbrook Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 845,140 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 52,246 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 42,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 2.08M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 4,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,952 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.96 million are held by Tremblant Gp. At Bancshares invested in 32,934 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.14% stake. King Luther Capital Corp has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Andra Ap reported 150,000 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,296 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 9,641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Street invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Qs Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Harvey Cap Inc has 2.77% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Strs Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Intact Investment Mgmt has 5,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com has invested 0.43% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

