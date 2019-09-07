Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Trimmed Its Position in Lam Research (LRCX) as Stock Rose; As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Valuation Rose, Wedgewood Partners Raised by $3.18 Million Its Stake

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 146,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 212,203 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.99 million, down from 358,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $227.92. About 1.62 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.16 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 189,328 shares to 693,978 shares, valued at $108.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,014 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 655,910 shares. Harris Associate LP owns 429,423 shares. Wedgewood Prns reported 657,830 shares stake. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,799 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Jane Street Group Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,550 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 17,000 shares. Mairs & invested in 2.02% or 1.92M shares. Capital Fund Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Tompkins reported 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Bridges Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 5,106 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 49,970 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co holds 0% or 6,141 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd reported 48,054 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 46,335 shares to 332,787 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 40,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $403.90M for 18.93 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

