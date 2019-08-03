Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Trimmed Its Deere & Co (DE) Position; Louisiana-pacific (LPX) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 2,116 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 75,415 shares with $12.05M value, down from 77,531 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $50.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Louisiana-pacific Corp (LPX) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 101 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 131 sold and reduced their stakes in Louisiana-pacific Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 116.91 million shares, down from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Louisiana-pacific Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 101 Increased: 61 New Position: 40.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has been the subject of recent financial news coverage.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for 811,358 shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 60,242 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 972,724 shares. The New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. has invested 1.55% in the stock. Lorber David A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,758 shares.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 1.97 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 76.85% or $0.83 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.87M for 25.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to "Buy" on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with "Buy". Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to "Neutral" rating in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has "Outperform" rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has "Underweight" rating and $13200 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Overweight".

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been the subject of recent financial news coverage.