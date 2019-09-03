Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Raised Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding; Kingdon Capital Management Trimmed Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake By $3.07 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 14,896 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 105,521 shares with $21.74 million value, down from 120,417 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $31.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $233.62. About 631,412 shares traded or 51.71% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 59.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 14,876 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 40,051 shares with $5.71M value, up from 25,175 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $16.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $149.59. About 230,299 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2,432 shares to 116,352 valued at $22.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) stake by 26,127 shares and now owns 7,093 shares. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.05% or 3,892 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 64,159 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 8,443 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 3,488 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 26,500 shares. Aew Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 9,200 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pnc Fincl Serv Inc owns 3,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,470 were accumulated by Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Company. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 10,537 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bank has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bb&T reported 11,153 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0.02% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -3.57% below currents $149.59 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4 to “Equal-Weight”.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 13.22% above currents $233.62 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $33500 target in Monday, July 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $483.16M for 16.41 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.