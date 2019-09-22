Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Position in Sap Se (SAP) Trimmed by $7.17 Million; Intricon (IIN) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 57.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 52,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 39,752 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 92,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 1.09M shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 31/05/2018 – EY launches integrated digital solution built on SAP® Cloud Platform to help businesses manage risk and compliance challenges; 16/04/2018 – There is a big push toward cloud computing in Saudi Arabia, according to Luka Mucic, chief financial officer at SAP; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corporation (IIN) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 28,909 shares as the company's stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 160,286 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 131,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 114,970 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IntriCon CEO Mark Gorder to Present at Kepler Cheuvreux Hearing Aid Day – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IntriCon to Present at the 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon Repositions its Hearing Aid Sales in the UK through New Distribution Agreement, Sells Accessory Business Assets of UK Limited Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 139,233 shares to 224,495 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 498,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,225 shares, and cut its stake in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 564 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest. Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 113,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,029 shares. Stifel holds 126,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Capital (Trc) has 785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantum Cap reported 1.18% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Rice Hall James And Lc owns 78,017 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 190,867 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Comm Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Moreover, Falcon Point Ltd has 0.28% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Sun Life Financial reported 0.03% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Palisade Cap Management Limited Co Nj stated it has 352,043 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 2,254 shares. Teton Inc reported 0.36% stake.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)