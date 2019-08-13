Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Position in Nasdaq (NDAQ) Has Decreased by $323,118; Emory University Has Lowered Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding as Share Price Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 238,494 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 3,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 20,797 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 24,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 143,874 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 24/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Regains Full Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Standards; 08/03/2018 – CannaVision to Host the Hemp Pavilion at EarthX in Dallas April 20-22; 19/03/2018 – Datawatch Panopticon 16.6 Extends Data Access Options with Solace Connectivity and Order Book Reconstruction; 14/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 3.98 Points (0.05%); 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s History Month; 22/05/2018 – STARCORE Files Updated 43-101 for the Toiyabe Gold Project in Nevada; 30/05/2018 – IEX Plans to Vigorously Defend Against Nasdaq’s Claims; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 12/03/2018 – PeerStream, Inc., Formerly Snap Interactive, Now Trading under New Ticker “PEER”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Trexquant Investment LP holds 30,237 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 425 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 89,630 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 57,397 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 92,868 shares. 568,973 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. California Employees Retirement System holds 104,600 shares. Tci Wealth holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 21,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.29 million for 20.18 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 74,647 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 60,299 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oppenheimer & Communications accumulated 4,366 shares. Smith Salley Assocs owns 4,450 shares. Stanley accumulated 12,642 shares. Capital Fund Sa reported 2,900 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 419,094 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg accumulated 0.08% or 959,402 shares. 19,533 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Co. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 23,349 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc owns 6,579 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Asset holds 6,861 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).