Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Position in Conocophillips (COP) Has Cut by $746,064; Covalent Partners Has Upped Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $1.31 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 11,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 481,295 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.12 million, down from 492,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.69B market cap company. It closed at $59.89 lastly. It is down 10.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 1.31 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Adient Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares to 340,057 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,121 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 325,147 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 151,777 were accumulated by Advisory Research Inc. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 40,000 shares. 50,343 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Co. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,165 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 873,902 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Impala Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 59,000 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.52% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,857 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,700 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8,529 shares to 140,833 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 369,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 117,162 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 19,820 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0.02% or 3,737 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Financial Bank has 0.22% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Adams Natural Resources Fund accumulated 378,200 shares or 4.28% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Washington Tru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Savant Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,668 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt has 8,973 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 72,356 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 83,133 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 10,693 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability reported 1,403 shares. First Eagle Limited reported 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 40,832 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.