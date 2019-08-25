Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Lam Research (LRCX) Stake By $26.27 Million; Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Shorts Increased By 7.62%

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) had an increase of 7.62% in short interest. CENX’s SI was 7.75 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.62% from 7.20M shares previously. With 1.42M avg volume, 6 days are for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s short sellers to cover CENX’s short positions. The SI to Century Aluminum Company’s float is 15.67%. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 909,501 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 40.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 146,785 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 212,203 shares with $37.99M value, down from 358,988 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,240 were reported by Strs Ohio. Tompkins Corporation owns 402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,331 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 92,806 shares. Dana holds 0.64% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 75,583 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt invested 0.74% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,250 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 53,771 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,328 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 58,634 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). L S Inc holds 0.77% or 31,975 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 8.41% above currents $200.39 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, April 22 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 8. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 10,184 shares to 27,579 valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 1.39 million shares and now owns 1.43 million shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was raised too.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Century Aluminum Co (CENX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Century (CENX) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity. Michelmore Andrew G had bought 5,000 shares worth $28,900 on Thursday, June 13.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $487.14 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.