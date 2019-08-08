Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stake; Pico Holdings Has 0.64 Sentiment

Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 23 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 36 cut down and sold equity positions in Pico Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 13.62 million shares, down from 14.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pico Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 30 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 45.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 17,084 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 20,556 shares with $2.97M value, down from 37,640 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 804,378 shares traded or 52.98% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj has 5,265 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 748,272 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 2.15 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 86,797 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 145,901 are held by Parnassus Invs Ca. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 3,674 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 12,695 shares. M&T Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 12,792 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 210,500 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.18 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $150 target.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 6.13% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. for 999,432 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 121,529 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.6% invested in the company for 130,100 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.58% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 140,186 shares.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $196.42 million. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has a 33.45 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.

