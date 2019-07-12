Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lifted Trimble (TRMB) Holding By $33.13 Million; Sifco Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sellers Increased By 12.5% Their Shorts

Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. SIF’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 800 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s short sellers to cover SIF’s short positions. The SI to Sifco Industries Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 10,991 shares traded or 778.58% up from the average. SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) has declined 41.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF); 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c; 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 765.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 828,233 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 3.74%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 936,407 shares with $37.83M value, up from 108,174 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $11.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 872,361 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $16.86 million. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It currently has negative earnings. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

More notable recent SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. Names Thomas Kubera Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Interim CFO of Sifco Industries named to the job on a permanent basis – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Quotes.Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “WAIR Stock Price & News – Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. – Wall Street Journal” with publication date: April 17, 2018.

