Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lifted Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Shares Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 9,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 58,880 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 58,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 215,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.58 million, up from 157,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 495,094 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 22,879 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Cadinha Limited reported 1.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Cap Mngmt has invested 1.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.17M shares. Cadence Bancshares Na has invested 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gw Henssler & Limited has 211,201 shares. 15,161 are owned by St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 1,524 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership owns 398,702 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 19,277 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 64,433 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Group holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,632 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 89,237 shares to 269,976 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,515 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Investors Management holds 228,581 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Co holds 50,790 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc has 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 91,484 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Hodges Cap Inc accumulated 12,708 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,484 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 1.42% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 41,487 shares. Navellier Assoc owns 3,032 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,755 are held by Rothschild Investment Il. Park Avenue Secs Lc invested in 0.07% or 4,921 shares. Provise Management Grp Incorporated Lc reported 61,325 shares. Fundx Investment Gru Limited Com invested in 0.46% or 9,000 shares. Hightower Trust Lta owns 0.32% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,300 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa stated it has 215,332 shares.