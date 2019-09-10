Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lifted Its Boston Properties (BXP) Stake; Shorts at Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Lowered By 4.64%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) had a decrease of 4.64% in short interest. ABEO’s SI was 6.61M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.64% from 6.94M shares previously. With 583,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s short sellers to cover ABEO’s short positions. The SI to Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s float is 20.66%. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 887,725 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 81.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS – TIMOTHY J. MILLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND ASSUME POSITION OF CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: ABEONA THERAPEUTICS:WITHDRAWN FORM S-1 FILED 2/21/2012; 23/04/2018 – Abeona Announces FDA Grants RMAT Designation to ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS IIIA; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics: Timothy Miller Will Remain President and Assume Position of Chief Scientific Officer; 14/05/2018 – Abeona, Audentes Headline Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting This Week; 15/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS GETS FDA RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 18/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS- ABO-102 18-MONTH EFFICACY & SAFETY DATA CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE TIME- & DOSE-DEPENDENT REDUCTIONS IN UNDERLYING DISEASE PATHOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $132 MLN, COMPARED TO $137.8 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. Boston Properties Inc now has $19.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $76.71 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

Among 4 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics has $30 highest and $200 lowest target. $17.17’s average target is 470.43% above currents $3.01 stock price. Abeona Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. SunTrust initiated Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Mizuho maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $17 target. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Monday, August 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -1.56% below currents $130.36 stock price. Boston Properties had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.