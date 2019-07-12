Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increases Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS); As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, up from 325,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 296,040 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 101,995 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 13,427 shares to 74,474 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 73,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 796,091 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24 million for 38.62 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $156.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).