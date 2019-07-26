Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 75 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,665 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877.16 million, up from 8,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 6.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,798 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 267,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 276,817 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC MEDIA EVENT ENDS IN TORONTO; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – RBC Dominion Adds TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF: 13F; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO EXPECTS STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH INTO 2H; 23/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – RBC Europe’s Elsa Lignos on SNB Rewinding Its Currency Clock (Video); 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 18/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC unit names head of client operations in Canada; 14/03/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CLIENTS AND MARKETS HAVE SO FAR BEEN WORKING THROUGH NAFTA UNCERTAINTY

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shs New Feb 2017 by 77 shares to 25,193 shares, valued at $498.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI) by 208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,998 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Financial Svcs Incorporated invested in 2.55% or 35,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.51 million shares. Fincl Consulate stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 1.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack Company has 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,501 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage reported 0.31% stake. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj holds 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,118 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Cap Trust invested in 2.4% or 56,092 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,512 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 146,447 shares. Putnam Fl holds 129,741 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,331 shares. 55,170 were reported by Duncker Streett & Inc. Beutel Goodman And stated it has 645,118 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 37,921 shares to 20,388 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 32,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,554 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).