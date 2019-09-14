Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $971,810; Otter Tail Com (OTTR) Share Price Rose While Gamco Investors Et Al Decreased Its Stake by $676,000

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 13,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 84,486 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 70,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 12.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation Com (OTTR) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The hedge fund held 347,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.33M, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Otter Tail Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 78,293 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 23,820 shares to 26,431 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 148,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,274 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Tru invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clearbridge Investments Lc has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.31M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 2.30M shares. The California-based Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Incorporated owns 15,830 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fjarde Ap holds 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 715,710 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,230 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 499,515 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md holds 2.24% or 38,954 shares. Diversified Co reported 56,723 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability owns 71,702 shares. 77,372 are owned by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 85,561 shares to 393,991 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc Com by 17,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Millicom Intl Cellular S A Shs (MIICF).