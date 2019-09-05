Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Its First Merchants (FRME) Holding; Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) SI Decreased By 8.94%

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased First Merchants Corp (FRME) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 11,047 shares as First Merchants Corp (FRME)’s stock rose 9.44%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 222,833 shares with $8.21 million value, up from 211,786 last quarter. First Merchants Corp now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 297,197 shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) had a decrease of 8.94% in short interest. HSII’s SI was 423,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.94% from 465,300 shares previously. With 157,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (NASDAQ:HSII)’s short sellers to cover HSII’s short positions. The SI to Heidrick & Struggles International Inc’s float is 2.29%. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 43,166 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,083 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 2,877 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 75,456 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 573,378 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alps Incorporated reported 10,209 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 49,136 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Kennedy invested 0.31% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 41,241 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 151,340 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 281,206 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Old Bank In holds 48,611 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 332,142 shares to 328,013 valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 20,641 shares and now owns 65,196 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 22.82% above currents $35.01 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Overweight” rating.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,839 activity. The insider Sherman Patrick A bought $516. Lehman Gary also bought $1,658 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Monday, June 3.

