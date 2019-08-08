Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding by $1.36 Million; Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,355 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 7,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Ide(Biib for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $237.06. About 313,799 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 11,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 187,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26 million, up from 175,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 563,588 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.51 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,343 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) owns 2,000 shares. 153 are owned by Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Johnson Financial Group Inc invested in 752 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 38,810 shares. Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 985 shares. Sivik Limited Liability Corp reported 15,000 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Krensavage Asset Management Lc stated it has 180,000 shares. 1.79M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Prudential Public Limited Liability has 143,451 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.66% or 20,097 shares. 100 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,165 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,969 shares to 12,520 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 160,938 shares to 93,543 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 435,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,694 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).