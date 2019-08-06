Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $8.15 Million as Stock Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $71.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.05M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 3.43M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 104.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 61,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 120,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09 million, up from 58,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 187,820 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 315,066 are held by Ariel Ltd Liability Company. First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 21,804 shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 8,102 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 15,591 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 7.61 million shares. Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parsec Financial Mngmt has 11,490 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.02% or 4,595 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 192,164 shares. 87,206 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. South State invested in 0.02% or 4,152 shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 9,129 shares. 48,625 are held by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc owns 355,428 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corpor (NYSE:BK) by 160 shares to 75,926 shares, valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 29 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,062 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 55,900 shares to 12,416 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 93,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,510 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 3,723 were reported by Bokf Na. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 82,513 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Andra Ap invested 0.17% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc invested in 75,000 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 345 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 643,006 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 94,158 shares. 14,061 were reported by Verition Fund Limited Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 114,520 shares.