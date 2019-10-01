Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Holds Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $3.37 Million; Stock Price Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 1341.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 87,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 93,783 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 6,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 208,678 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 421,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.78M, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 616,522 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 263,340 shares to 883,948 shares, valued at $40.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc. Class A (NYSE:MGA) by 351,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $221.06M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

