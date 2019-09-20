Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Cut as Valuation Declined; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Increased Position

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $163.01. About 1.03 million shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 453,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 67,961 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, down from 521,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.55 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares to 152,883 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,308 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,350 shares. 175,499 are owned by Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Aviance Prns Lc holds 1,532 shares. Investec Asset Limited owns 220,773 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 2,615 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 5,463 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.06% or 15,653 shares. Trexquant Lp invested in 0.05% or 3,458 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.22% or 19,558 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 1,534 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 196,784 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 49,782 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mngmt.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment Associate owns 0.62% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 358,645 shares. Horizon Ltd Co accumulated 4,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Asset Mgmt One Commerce Ltd reported 368,902 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 116,274 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mngmt. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway Capital Management owns 1.25M shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,877 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 202,295 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Inc holds 0.43% or 128,349 shares in its portfolio. Credit Invests Ltd Llc invested 2.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shell Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hm Payson & Com holds 0.18% or 91,303 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 9.11M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

