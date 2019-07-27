Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Holding in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Trimmed by $7.73 Million as Valuation Declined; Meyer Handelman Co Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $326,400

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 51,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 465,109 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.60 million, down from 516,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 325,360 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 319,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, up from 314,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares to 232,579 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,914 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $75.99M for 24.68 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.