Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $466,164 as Shares Declined; Green Dot (GDOT) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 419,055 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 10,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,804 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 22,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 2.00 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 24,963 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 32,742 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 26,548 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,629 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,583 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 47,094 shares. Elk Creek Partners Lc invested in 227,364 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 176,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 881,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 62,796 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 5,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Homrich Berg has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cetera Limited Company invested in 5,554 shares. Valley Advisers owns 954 shares. M&R Management holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 9,368 shares in its portfolio. 28,100 are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co. St Johns Management Ltd reported 45 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,670 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Proshare Lc holds 0.02% or 69,898 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 58,852 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd reported 59,441 shares stake.

