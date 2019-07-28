Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped Its Stake in First Solar (FSLR) by $8.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; Arga Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position by $34.67 Million; Share Price Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 159,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 587,711 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 428,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 869,765 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 1754.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 481,475 shares as the company's stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 508,925 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.87M, up from 27,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

