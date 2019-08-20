Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position; Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Had 8 Bullish Analysts

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 4.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 10,049 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 257,794 shares with $18.02M value, up from 247,745 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.25B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.71 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 9 analysts covering Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Wix.com has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $134.78’s average target is -7.17% below currents $145.19 stock price. Wix.com had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by SunTrust. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $142 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $116 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiate

08/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $128 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial owns 5,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Victory Management reported 0.3% stake. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc has 89,766 shares. 682 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Lc. Tocqueville Asset Management L P holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ci Invests holds 0.23% or 332,162 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & Co has 0.33% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2.47M shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 3,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 14,500 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 657 shares.

The stock increased 0.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 330,789 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 164,459 shares to 496,675 valued at $84.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 15,587 shares and now owns 3,190 shares. Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $140 highest and $5100 lowest target. $81.30’s average target is 94.03% above currents $41.9 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Thursday, February 21 report. M Partners maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, August 8. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $6400 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 16. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 12 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity. STEWART LISA A had bought 130 shares worth $9,617.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,315 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins Com. Guggenheim Cap Limited owns 32,121 shares. 19,827 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Valley National Advisers owns 10 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca), California-based fund reported 26 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oppenheimer & reported 10,076 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Aviva Public Lc accumulated 36,297 shares. 180 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Hartford Investment Management Company reported 11,037 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation Ny reported 11,309 shares.