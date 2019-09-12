Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped By $14.07 Million Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $73 highest and $71 lowest target. $72.25’s average target is 13.74% above currents $63.52 stock price. Vornado Realty had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Friday, September 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. See Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) latest ratings:

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 1909.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 151,272 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 159,196 shares with $14.91M value, up from 7,924 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 335,922 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.23 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 4.23 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. Hartford Inv holds 41,339 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk has 242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 301,253 shares. Svcs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,723 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 220,465 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.03% or 19,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg, a France-based fund reported 69,287 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 9,705 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 63,422 were accumulated by British Columbia Management. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 134,761 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 58,501 shares.

