Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $4.55 Million; Clarkston Capital Partners Increased Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Share Price Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 21,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 114,570 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 92,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 24,587 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 64,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 16,771 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 80,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 19,005 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,660 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $68.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,164 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.12% stake. Legacy Prtn Incorporated accumulated 0.95% or 28,478 shares. 55,460 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 6,415 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,092 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Comm Ma owns 995,223 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northstar Investment owns 3,895 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 25,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System accumulated 46,108 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 29,653 shares. Rockland Tru invested in 0.05% or 6,058 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 102,978 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 33,922 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $67.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.