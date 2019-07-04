Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Western Gas had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WES in report on Monday, February 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WES in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. See Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) latest ratings:

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 52.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 48,071 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 43,957 shares with $7.71M value, down from 92,028 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 843,953 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Among 12 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Constellation Brands had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Personal Financial invested in 0.11% or 1,976 shares. The California-based Blume Cap Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pitcairn has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 50 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Company invested in 18,656 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.2% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Allstate Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Bamco Inc reported 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 64,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 181,539 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 67,904 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 10,422 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. On Friday, February 1 FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 810 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 47,093 shares to 150,354 valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 46,335 shares and now owns 332,787 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 147 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.07 million shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 19,177 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $14.35 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 21 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

