Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Raised National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holding By $14.36 Million; Intrepid Potash (IPI) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 57 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 44 cut down and sold their stock positions in Intrepid Potash Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Intrepid Potash Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 336.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 261,130 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)’s stock rose 2.87%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 338,822 shares with $18.77 million value, up from 77,692 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $8.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 465,692 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 67,810 shares to 114,364 valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 6,197 shares and now owns 28,887 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. $1.20 million worth of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was sold by Tessitore Christopher Paul.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Secs Lc has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.04% or 14,656 shares in its portfolio. 36,005 were reported by Dorsey Wright &. Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 123,700 shares. 4,000 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gradient Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 129,500 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 34,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 905,448 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 234 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Hsbc Plc accumulated 0.08% or 747,119 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 69,379 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 472,541 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $432.44 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 26.19 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $3.93M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

