Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $12.67 Million as Stock Declined; As Granite Construction (GVA) Market Valuation Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted Position

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 116,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 68,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 184,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.16M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 110,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 518,725 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 408,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 169,859 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

