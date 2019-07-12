Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lowered By $4.37 Million Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake; American Capital Management Increased By $950,750 Its Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stake

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 26.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 136,512 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 376,952 shares with $12.22 million value, down from 513,464 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $50.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 1.60M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

American Capital Management Inc increased Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) stake by 132.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 19,015 shares as Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)’s stock declined 4.74%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 33,340 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 14,325 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 125,735 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 12,997 shares to 118,063 valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 133,070 shares and now owns 169,880 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was raised too.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “RRSP Alert: 3 Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “A Top Oil Stock That’s Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Pick Tuesday: 2 TSX Index Giants for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,616 shares to 822,689 valued at $112.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 14,390 shares and now owns 268,970 shares. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was reduced too.