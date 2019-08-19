Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake By $483,363; Tensile Capital Management Decreased Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Position By $10.10 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) stake by 16.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 938,282 shares with $51.20M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk now has $8.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14 million shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 3,747 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 205,637 shares with $26.68M value, up from 201,890 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $106.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 20.46% above currents $110.52 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97M worth of stock or 210,000 shares. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 108,032 shares to 440,249 valued at $35.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 435,190 shares and now owns 7,694 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Finance Corp reported 0.23% stake. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1,727 are held by Cubic Asset Management Ltd. 1,824 are owned by Mount Vernon Associate Md. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 0.59% or 513,061 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.26% or 604,321 shares. Comgest Global Sas reported 1.28M shares. New York-based Moore Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ballentine Prtnrs Lc holds 0.02% or 3,556 shares. 4,807 were reported by Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department. Connors Investor Services stated it has 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). James Inv holds 0.47% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 55,499 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank &, Florida-based fund reported 25,620 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,538 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 4,738 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 178,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 158,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc owns 0.25% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2.03 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc owns 10,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 14,253 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 24,345 shares. Moreover, Barnett And has 0.19% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0% or 1,641 shares. Private Mngmt Gp Inc reported 833,162 shares. Nordea Management holds 0.24% or 2.10 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 7,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.