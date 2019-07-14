Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; Security Equity Account Thirteen Has 0.67 Sentiment

Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 12 reduced and sold stock positions in Security Equity Account Thirteen. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Security Equity Account Thirteen in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 6,630 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 398,732 shares with $41.43M value, up from 392,102 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.28 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 164,334 shares to 168,697 valued at $27.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 4,052 shares and now owns 18,035 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 76,224 shares. Colony Grp Inc Lc owns 8,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 58,300 are held by Investec Asset Ltd. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,967 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Ltd has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,250 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,920 shares. Atria Invests has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bank invested in 21,988 shares. Boston Research And Management Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Ls Investment Ltd Llc holds 20,784 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Maple Capital invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com reported 5,485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com invested in 0.14% or 4,050 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 109,392 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 599,624 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.15% invested in the company for 269,733 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 60,100 shares.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $44.24 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 11,055 shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has declined 19.97% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.