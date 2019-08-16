Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Its Msa Safety (MSA) Position; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Increased Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Msa Safety Inc (MSA) stake by 22.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 16,959 shares as Msa Safety Inc (MSA)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 91,139 shares with $9.42 million value, up from 74,180 last quarter. Msa Safety Inc now has $3.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $99.63. About 97,789 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 50.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 26,815 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 80,178 shares with $12.75M value, up from 53,363 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 257,500 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 18,572 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,103 shares. 30,887 were reported by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.35% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). World Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,624 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 524,786 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 9,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 2,154 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Hanson Mcclain invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 308 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). First Personal Svcs owns 143 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $249 highest and $170 lowest target. $212.67’s average target is 32.07% above currents $161.03 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Ladenburg maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (Prn) stake by 800,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teradyne Inc (Prn) stake by 1.30 million shares and now owns 1.65 million shares. Bwx Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 24,337 shares to 194,909 valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 73,310 shares and now owns 796,091 shares. Yeti Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

