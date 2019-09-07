Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake by $466,164; As Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stock Value Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Increased Stake by $5.79 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 10,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 32,804 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 22,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1.98M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 160,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 593,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.66M, up from 432,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 782,287 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss $210M-Loss $240M; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 R&D Expenses of $415M-$445M; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes Receives Refusal To File Letter From FDA For ALKS 5461; 29/04/2018 – #3- WTF of the month In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.06 TO A NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.12 FY18; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – EVALUATING IMPACT OF THE UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY-ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 918,192 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Spark Inv Limited Com stated it has 0.36% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 250,761 shares. Captrust Finance accumulated 6,240 shares. Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 20 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 50,477 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 149,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement owns 29,025 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Numerixs Technologies invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Primecap Company Ca reported 23.26M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 76,089 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 219,745 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.25% or 111,714 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,850 shares to 27,124 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 29,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 15,948 shares to 296,677 shares, valued at $38.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 79,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,227 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,932 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 256,315 shares. Dupont Mgmt invested in 8,003 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Inv has 251,690 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,467 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 350 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.02 million shares. Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Nordea Inv Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 912,349 shares. Moreover, Old National Bank In has 0.74% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sit Investment Assoc owns 28,100 shares. Amer Asset holds 12,232 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated accumulated 132 shares.