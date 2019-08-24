Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $456,981; Market Value Rose; As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Stake by $7.80 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 52,246 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 42,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS LOSES BID TO BLOCK REDSTONE FAMILY CONTROL DEFENSE MOVES; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 27/04/2018 – EUROCOPTER AS350 CRASH IN WISCONSIN KILLS 3, CBS REPORTS; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0.02% or 54,386 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 332,024 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 2,802 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 707,163 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 96 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 66,760 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 29,302 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 557,723 shares stake. Bowen Hanes And Comm accumulated 11,660 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 4,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust invested in 21,544 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Bragg Inc invested 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 63,482 shares to 76,198 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 435,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,694 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corporation accumulated 191,900 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested in 0.47% or 98,844 shares. Herald Invest Limited has 5.69% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability owns 290,164 shares. Whetstone Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 694,734 shares or 6.61% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 17,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 493,265 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 150,536 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 524 are owned by Dorsey Wright And Associate. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 110,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 5,500 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).