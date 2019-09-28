Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Cullen Frost Bankers Lifted Its Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (AZN) Position by $9.02 Million; Shares Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (AZN) by 3392.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 220,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 226,508 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35 million, up from 6,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 13/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Weigh Sale of Antipsychotic Drug Seroquel; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – OVERALL, ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED IN 41.9% OF PATIENTS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN AND 47.8% WITH PLACEBO IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: STUDY CONFIRMS CV BENEFITS ASSOCIATED W/ SGLT-2

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 274.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 297,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 405,864 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.21 million, up from 108,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Int Gp owns 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.33 million shares. Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 25,386 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited invested in 34,631 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,285 shares. Birinyi Assocs owns 5,795 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs accumulated 52,437 shares. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited holds 1.31M shares. Daily Journal invested in 159.18 million shares. Allen Management Lc has 4,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Consulta Ltd stated it has 6.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sei has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.44M shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc, Texas-based fund reported 642,072 shares. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Goelzer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New Jersey-based Reaves W H Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 21,887 shares to 208,543 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 80,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,760 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 5,355 shares to 39,603 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,596 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co Com.