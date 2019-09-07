Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Increased Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.35 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $305,562

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 32,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.36M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airbus A321XLR Complicates New Boeing Jet Business Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) YTD to July 31 Net 737 Orders Unchanged vs YTD to June; YTD to July 31 Net Orders -88 vs -119 YTD to June – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Us Bancshares De holds 582,127 shares. Patten Group Inc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,155 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa stated it has 2,676 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amarillo Bankshares has 4,802 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc reported 6,307 shares stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Company has 700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,190 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,359 shares. South Texas Money Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,157 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Com has invested 3.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Logan Mngmt owns 459,607 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 7,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 446,385 were reported by Country Fincl Bank. Lee Danner & Bass owns 163,384 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhenman Asset Mgmt Ab invested in 0.02% or 5,009 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lbmc Invest Limited Liability reported 6,405 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 30,604 shares. Pictet North America owns 18,242 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sound Shore Ct invested in 3.29 million shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Envestnet Asset reported 2.84 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 214,374 shares to 490,436 shares, valued at $26.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 136,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,952 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.