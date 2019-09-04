Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Decreased Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position by $5.26 Million; Valuation Rose; Graham Capital Management LP Stake in Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Has Upped as Shares Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 189,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48 million, down from 263,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 44,945 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 5.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 2.45 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 5,887 shares to 17,187 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 126,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment owns 85,909 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tctc Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). State Street holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 14.44M shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 1,465 shares. Park Avenue Ltd owns 4,941 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Heartland holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,940 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt owns 56 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3.04M shares stake. Martin And Inc Tn reported 66,920 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 66,782 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 28,119 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 2,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barnett And Com Inc has 1.14% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “RigNet Continues to Muddle Along – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Law360.com‘s news article titled: “Big Banks Want Out Of Post-Scandal Libor Rigging Suit – Law360” with publication date: September 03, 2019.