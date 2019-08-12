Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding; Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Has 0.92 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.61 million shares, down from 10.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 53,647 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 1.65 million shares with $67.70 million value, down from 1.71M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $205.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 867,051 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. for 2.24 million shares. Guild Investment Management Inc. owns 65,789 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.77% invested in the company for 1.38 million shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Global Endowment Management Lp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 32,605 shares traded. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $431.94 million. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China.

