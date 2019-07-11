Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Its Holding in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $814,494; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lowered Its The Coca (KO) Position by $10.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 26,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,546 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 39,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 270,224 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 2.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 2.63M shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 73,134 shares. Bluestein R H & Com owns 5,715 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 12,242 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 481,816 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Gp Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,654 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Wendell David Associate has 1.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 209,307 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru has 1.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 150,549 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or accumulated 38,124 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lincoln National holds 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 33,967 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 16,629 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35M were reported by Northern Trust Corp. 4.24M were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 25,844 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 6,817 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 10.98M shares. 77 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Cwm owns 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 15 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 232,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 13,933 shares. 1,300 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs L P. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 24,775 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 31,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

